More people are visiting downtown Nashville than ever before and they're leaving more trash and recyclables behind.
To put it in perspective, Metro Public Works picked up 486 tons of waste downtown in July of 2017.
In July of 2018, they picked up 688 tons and business owners said even that's not enough.
"It's definitely not. With all the businesses, and the amount of cardboard, and just regular trash, they just weren't prepared for that," said Rick Walls, the general manager of Savannah's Candy Kitchen.
Metro councilman Freddie O'Connell said the problems are cost and logistics.
On average Public Works empties 10 to 15 trash bins at each business per pick-up, per day.
They recently added a second cardboard pick up to help alleviate the problem.
"Frankly, it's a math problem right? We are filling up the trash so frequently and we can't run the trucks fast enough, and downtown Nashville is a difficult place to navigate too," said O'Connell.
O'Connell said council is already working on a solid waste master plan.
"My hope is that we can front load that with a study that focuses just on downtown," said O'Connell.
In the mean time, owners like Walls worry, Music city might become known as the trashy city.
"You have rodents out there. You have a smelly mess and it's not healthy, so hopefully at some point the city will help get something done about it," said Walls.
