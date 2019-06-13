HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A company hired to haul away trash in Hendersonville isn't getting the job done.
Resident Inez Copass has gone to public works and called the city aldermen.
"I just can't get nothing done," said Copass.
That's why she went to city hall on Thursday.
"I'm fed up. I pay my taxes just like everybody else does," said Copass.
Copass isn't alone.
"A year ago we had a couple complaints a day. Now we're having a hundred complaints a day, if not more," said Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary.
Clary said the city is getting ready to switch to a new garbage company.
The new contract begins July 1st, but over the past few months and weeks, the current company, Republican Services, has totally been slacking off.
"It's creating a lot of messes in some neighborhoods and it's just ugly to look at, that's for sure, but also its getting to be a borderline health problem," said Clary.
News4 reached out to Republican Services for their side of the story and haven't heard back.
Clary now wants to have the new trash pick up company start sooner than originally planned.
He planned to bring the issue up at Thursday night's city council meeting.
"It's getting worse and worse and worse," said Clary.
Meanwhile, residents like Copass told News4 the sooner the better.
"Yeah, if it's tomorrow, yeah," said Copass.
It will cost the city to have the new company start picking up the trash early, but the mayor said they'll be able to withhold that money from the old company for all the homes they've been missing.
