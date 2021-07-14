ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - An ordinary chore turned into a mound of frustration this month for people living in one Antioch neighborhood who say they weren't paid a visit from their garbage truck for more than two weeks.

It got so bad for the Waste Management customers living near Smith Springs Pkwy. trash bags started piling up on the curb.

"It's been frustrating, it was building up all over the neighborhood and it's not right for the community," Thomas George, who called News 4 about the problem, said.

Waste Management sent News 4 a statement about the route delay, claiming a shortage of drivers and technicians in the garbage industry has slowed service for some of its customers. The company emptied the overflowing garbage cans Wednesday.

"Big relief, big relief," Gladys Mason said. "Just to see how our trash has begun, the lack of service from the company I think is the biggest problem [in the neighborhood] overall.”

Other neighborhoods around Nashville have also reported going weeks without trash collection service.

The entire statement from Waste Management reads:

Waste Management is dedicated to taking care of our customers. Nationally, Waste Management and the rest of the waste industry compete in a labor market that has a shortage of CDL drivers and technicians. As many areas are opening, we have a need to add skilled team members to our WM family. WM provides full-time employees and their families with comprehensive medical benefits, a generous 401(k) plan and an Employee Stock Purchase Plan that allows employees to buy WM stock at a minimum 15% discount. WM’s new benefit program, Your Tomorrow, in collaboration with Guild Education, is the first-of-its-kind program providing WM employees, as well as their eligible dependents, the opportunity to choose from a full range of education options, including earning a college degree, at no cost to the employee. To find current job openings, visit the WM Careers website - https://careers.wm.com.