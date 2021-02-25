This has been a week of recovery for many in middle Tennessee, rebounding from last weeks' winter storms. For Williamson County, this means a temporary pause for trash pickup.
"I've been doing this for 23 years and the most we ever closed for snow is one day," Nancy Zion, Williamson County Solid Waste Director, said.
This week Williamson County Solid Waste Management had to cut off commercial class 1 intake Tuesday afternoon. That means any trash collected from county residences by commercial haulers is temporarily paused.
"This is from the hangover from the weather," Zion said. "All landfills in our area closed due to snow and ice."
Since reopening Saturday, after a week of not collecting trash, Williamson County Solid Waste Management has picked up twice the amount of trash it usually does. These extra runs filled up their transfer center quickly as a result.
"We transfer that to a waste management facility in West Camden, and they were closed last week as we closed last week. So when we did open up, trash was coming in, and our transfer station got full," Zion said.
Since then, to help, Waste Management sent at least double the number of trailers typically on-site to help clear the transfer center buildup.
"They have been great," Zion said. "It's a bump in the road, just like the rest of this has been for all variety of industries," Zion said.
Williamson County Solid Waste Management has still handled what is coming to any of their ten convenient centers all week. Zion tells News 4 they will resume commercial trash pickup Friday.
