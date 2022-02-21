NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Trash pickup has continued to be a major issue for Nashville residents. However, as the city works to pick up routes, some are stepping in to help lighten the load.
“We saw a lot of people that have been frustrated with services that have been going on here in Nashville. So, we are trying to find a solution to pick up all this extra trash,” said Garrett Elmore, CEO, and Co-founder of Haulee.
Elmore says his company Haulee typically offers large junk removal services. But, after noticing trash continue to pile up, they added free valet trash.
“Customers really don't want to pay for a lot of services they are already paying for. So, we are offering free services to help excel this,” Elmore explained.
So far, Haulee has helped more than 20 residents, including people like Amy Dennison.
“The other day during the storm all these trash cans went flying down the river of stormwater on our street. So, we all had to run out and pick all of that stuff up. That wasn't pretty,” said Dennison.
The latest from Metro Water Services included the following tweet:
“Metro Water Services crews worked extended hours over the weekend and are out today, President's Day, picking up Red River trash routes.”
Metro Water Services crews worked extended hours over the weekend and are out today, President's Day, picking up Red River trash routes. pic.twitter.com/PFHQzAkQIy— Metro Water Services (@NashvilleMWS) February 21, 2022
“For right now we just want to help people out and give people free services and remove the trash if they are needing it,” Elmore stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.