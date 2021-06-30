NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Traveling I-40 Westbound from Mt. Juliet to Nashville, trash buildup is a constant theme along the side of the road.
Shredded tires, containers, and debris all piling up.
"People litter, unfortunately, they do. They throw stuff," local resident Rick Shockley told News 4. "But why isn’t that, why am I seeing the same rather large bags of containers on the side of the road for weeks and obviously isn’t getting picked up. I don’t understand why."
Shockley says even his friends and family from out of town noticed the trash.
"My wife actually had somebody make a comment to her, 'We went to Nashville but the driving there was just dirty.' And I was like what are they saying and then we had company from out of town and they made the comment, 'Boy you get a lot of trash on the roads here.'"
Shockley says a place as attractive as Nashville should be more presentable for visitors.
"I just think it’s embarrassing. It’s a great city with a lot of tourism. You want to have a good face on the city when people are driving in," Shockley said.
In a statement to News 4, TDOT's response is:
“In our efforts to save taxpayer money we are mowing and picking up litter ourselves in some areas instead of contracting out the work and it’s taking us a little longer. We have one maintenance worker per 35 lane miles. To my knowledge, we were not aware of this particular problem. But we appreciate and often count on citizens letting us know about issues. We’d like to remind everyone they can contact us via TDOT.Comments@tn.gov and we have a maintenance request form that can be filled out online. It covers everything from litter and vegetation to guardrails and potholes.”
"I don’t think there are any excuses for not getting it done," Shockley said. "Somebody’s paying taxes to get this done."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.