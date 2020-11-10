NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville's transpotainment owners are suing Gov. Bill Lee.
They said it was unconstitutional for the governor to give Nashville Mayor John Cooper and the Metro Public Health the authority to order the closure of businesses. The lawsuit claims the governor "created" COVID-19 rules.
“The governor under this law is entitled to create law himself to put down regulations with the force of law. Not only that but these things can then be prosecuted as misdemeanors,” Attorney Gary Blackburn said.
The state is maintaining that the governor does have this authority.
