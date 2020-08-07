NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Transpotainment companies are fighting back against the city with a lawsuit.
There's currently a ban on all transpotainment vehicles like party buses in Nashville. The hope from the city is that it will slow the spread of COVID-19.
The businesses call it discrimination and want an order from the court saying the Metro Public Health Department doesn't have the authority to interfere with their business and amendments in the public health order are unconstitutional.
The businesses also hope a judge will grant them a temporary restraining order against the city. That’s because metro already issued citations and threatened companies and their customers with arrest.
Almost a week ago, police stopped and cited two drivers of transpotainment vehicles.
In response to the lawsuit, Mayor Cooper's office sent a statement to News4.
“As a matter of policy, we do not comment on pending litigation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.