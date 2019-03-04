PARIS, TN (WSMV) - Two children were transported to the hospital Monday morning after a bus overturned on the way to Henry Elementary School.
Thankfully, the injuries were not serious. In total, 15 kids were on the bus, according to Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew.
Sheriff Belew said they feel thankful and blessed that nobody was seriously hurt.
The bus driver told officials on scene that he was blinded by the sun and accidentally drove into a small ditch, causing the bus to overturn.
The incident happened on the 4000 block of Jones Bend Road.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.