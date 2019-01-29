CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are warning Clarksville drivers about an upcoming delivery that will cause traffic delays starting this week.
Two separate haulers will be transporting 130-foot beams to the McClure bridge construction site between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Feb. 1, Feb. 5 and Feb. 6.
According to officials, the vehicles will get off at Exit 11, cross over Madison Street, head onto the 41A Bypass to Riverside Drive, turn left onto Cumberland Drive and cross into the county to the McClure Bridge area.
The intersection of Riverside Drive and Cumberland Drive will be closed in all directions for about 30 to 40 minutes as the haulers turn left. This is expected to happen between noon and 12:30 p.m.
Drivers may also have to stop or reduce their speed at other locations along the route.
Officials are asking drivers to avoid these routes, if possible, and prepare for delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.