NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Bowl officials announced Sunday that the TransPerfect Music City Bowl official Welcome Party at the Wildhorse Saloon has been canceled.

The party was originally scheduled for Monday. While neither team has reported COVID-19 issues, the Bowl has opted to forgo its only joint player event during Bowl Week.

The Music City Bowl itself, however is still scheduled to be played on Dec.30.

