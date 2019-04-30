NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two years of work and planning culminated on Tuesday for the first run of the transit signal priority project on Murfreesboro Pike.
WeGo Transit spearheaded the initiative.
The goal was to make travel in all types of vehicles smoother on Murfreesboro Pike.
One of the big changes is if a bus is running behind, the driver can activate a signal that will override the lights and let the buses move around the intersection using transit only lanes and lights.
“It’s just so the bus can move easier and people can make their connections,” said Amanda Clelland, WeGo Public Transit spokesperson. “It’s made to make all traffic move better.”
There were 42 traffic lights and intersections involved in the project. They are all synchronized to help travel during heavy traffic times.
