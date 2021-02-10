NASHVILLE (WSMV) - During a Wednesday morning press conference with Governor Bill Lee, News4 asked the Governor directly about his view and thoughts on transgender women participating in sports.
"I do believe that transgenders participating in women's sports will destroy women's sports," Governor Lee said. "It will ruin opportunity for girls to earn scholarships.
This comes a day after Tennessee lawmakers advancing legislation that would prohibit transgender girls from playing in middle and high school sports.
This bill still has several hearings required before it would be presented to Governor Lee.
A requirement to prove that a student's sex matches the "original" birth certificate would be put in place.
