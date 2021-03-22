TN State Capitol
 

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The vote is in, and the controversial transgender bill regarding student athletes has passed the Tennessee House and will now be heading to Governor Lee's desk for his signature.

The bill says a student athlete can only compete in sports under the gender that is listed on their original birth certificate.

The Governor recently stated that transgender women would "destroy" sports while speaking at a press conference on the subject.

This will be in effect for middle and high school sports.

Supporters of this bill say it is a way for the state to be proactive while critics believe this directly discriminates against transgender students and people.

The final vote was 71-16 with 5 votes not cast.

News4 is working to speak with lawmakers on both sides along with Governor Lee's office.

