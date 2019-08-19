NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Critically-acclaimed progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra is bringing their 2019 Winter Tour to 66 cities including Nashville this year.
The tour begins November 13 in Green Bay, Wisconsin and will be in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Starting Monday, Aug. 19, fans can sign up at tso.tmverifiedfan.com for exclusive access to the best tickets at the best price before tickets go on sale to the general public.
Presales will begin for TSO fan club members on Thursday, September 5. Fans who are not members of TSO’s fan club, but have registered during the “12 Days of TSO Verified Fan Registration” will have the opportunity to participate in presales on Sept. 9 and 10. General public on sale is set to begin on September 13.
“Christmas Eve and Other Stories” is based on the triple-platinum album of the same name and follows a story by TSO’s late founder/composer/lyricist Paul O’Neill. In keeping with the classic line “If You Want To Arrange It, This World You Can Change It,” the story is set on Christmas Eve when a young angel is sent to Earth to bring back what is best representative of humanity. Following favorite TSO themes of “strangers helping strangers” and “the kindness of others,” “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” takes listeners all over the world to help reunite a young girl with her distraught father.
The album and tour feature such fan-favorites as “Ornament” and the epic “Old City Bar,” both of which have not been performed live in recent years. The rock opera also features such TSO classics as "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24," "O’ Come All Ye Faithful," "Good King Joy," "Promises To Keep," and "This Christmas Day." Additionally, the tour will enjoy a new second set containing some of TSO’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers including "Christmas Canon," “Wizards In Winter” and many more
For more details on tour dates and all on sales, visit www.trans-siberian.com.
