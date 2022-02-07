NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An email obtained by News4 Investigates confirms a trainer, facing 44 criminal counts of taking naked photos of female clients without their permission, is once again working as a trainer at an East Nashville gym.

The email, sent by the general manager of Anytime Fitness on Gallatin Road, confirmed that a “Nikko G” is one of their male trainers.

Nikko Glasper faces charges in connection to a series of incidents in which police say he took photographs of female clients naked, without their knowledge, while they were weighing themselves.

Glasper is also charged with accessing female client’s phones and stealing intimate photos.

After his arrest, Glasper admitted to News4 Investigates by phone on October 7, 2021 that he had “done something wrong.”

“The statement I make is I made terrible decisions. And I stand to know that I did something wrong. But I also would like for everyone to know the character/person that I am - and to say that these crimes - as they were done - are terrible things, but I am not a terrible human,” Glasper said in the call.

News4 Investigates went to the gym Monday morning and almost immediately found Glasper inside the manager’s office.

Glasper denied our request to speak with him outside the gym.

“Just wanted to ask some questions about you working here,” asked News4 Investigates.

“I would prefer not to speak with you at all,” Glasper said.

A woman sitting in the manager’s office declined to comment on our question if Glasper was working as a trainer.

News4 Investigates spoke with one man who works out at the gym and said he witnessed Glasper training a woman at the gym.

We reviewed Glasper’s bond conditions and there was no stipulation that he’s forbidden from working at gyms while he faces criminal charges.

News4 Investigates reached one of the women who accuses Glasper of taking naked photographs of her and shared with her what we’ve confirmed.

She said it wasn’t an issue of whether or not he can work at another gym, but whether or not he should.

News4 Investigates also reached out to the owner of the gym and Anytime Fitness’ corporate office, but neither returned our call by our deadline.