The Nashville Fire Department said five cars are off the track and at least three are overturned in Berry Hill on Wednesday afternoon.

The derailment occurred behind the post office on Berry Road.

The fire department said an organic material is leaking. There is no immediate danger to the public.

The train tracks in the area have significant damage. The train was headed south with the accident occurred.

Metro Public Works is also sending crews to the scene.

