Six train cars left the track on Wednesday afternoon in Berry Hill, according to CSX.
Two of the cars were breached. The cars were hauling vegetable oil. Fire officials said one of the cars has a minor breach and the other was a major breach.
The Nashville Fire Department got the call at 2:41 p.m. and arrived at 2:46 p.m.
Video captured by Sadie Gerbe captured a wheel jumping up and dust flying from a train as it went by the railroad crossing.
Gerbe saw it happen as she waited on Craighead Street.
"I thought oh, that's not normal," Gerbe said.
What really alarmed her was watching the video back and seeing sparks underneath one of the train cars.
"I was glad I was safe. That was crazy. I'm glad it didn't happen right there where I was," Gerbe said.
Surveillance video from a nearby business gave a better look at the train went off the tracks. You could see workers walking over to where it stopped derailing six train cars.
CSX told News4 the train was on its way to Waycross, Georgia, which is almost 500 miles from Nashville.
"I always remembered going into the little post office right here and it's right on the railroad tracks. The train would go by and I thought 'wow, if one ever did derail right here, this would all be wiped out,'" Linda Pettibone who used to work nearby said.
Pettibone wanted to see it for herself.
Video from Drone4 captured the soybean oil and barley spilled on the ground and ripped up railroad tracks.
As for Gerbe, a drive to work will never be the same when she's stopped at a crossing.
"A lot of times there's nice art on the trains. So, I take pictures or take a video of it. I didn't think I'd take a video like that," Gerbe said.
The cause of the derailment is under investigation. There was serious damage to the tracks and it is unknown when it will reopen.
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and U.S. Evironmental Protection Agency are part of the investigation.
CSX, which owns the tracks, released a statement on the incident.
"At approximately 2:42 p.m. today, a CSX train headed to Waycross, GA, derailed six railcars near Berry Road in Nashville. There were no injuries resulting from this incident and no hazmat cars are involved. Several of the cars have released organic material, including soybean oil and barley. CSX is working closely with local first responders to assess the situation and ensure the safety of the community and everyone on site."
Berry Road at Eighth Avenue/Franklin Pike has now reopened.
This is not the first time a train has left the tracks in this location. in July 2015, four cars overturned on the tracks right behind the Goodwill store.
In 2018, there were 30 train accidents in Davidson County. only one involved a fatality. The leading causes of those accidents, according to the Federal Highway Administration, were track defects and human error.
Here’s what we learned:- 2 cars spilled vegetable oil of the 5 that derailed - Scene has been deemed safe - Not sure on cause yet- Serious damage to train tracks and unclear when they will reopen- EPA, TDEC are on the way— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) February 27, 2019
BREAKING: five train cars off the tracks in Berry Hill. @WSMV has team coverage. pic.twitter.com/3SyAsjlbMR— Brittany Weiner (@brittweinerTV) February 27, 2019
We are responding along with @NashvilleEOC to this train derailment. 5 cars are off the track and organic material is leaking. No immediate danger to the public. pic.twitter.com/G8P3JxB5cY— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) February 27, 2019
The train tracks have significant damage. @NashvillePW is on the way to help with containment. pic.twitter.com/ShQl9OF6RB— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) February 27, 2019
