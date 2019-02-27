Five train cars left the track on Wednesday afternoon in Berry Hill, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Two of the cars were breached. The cars were hauling vegetable oil. Fire officials said one of the cars has a minor breach and the other was a major breach.

The Nashville Fire Department got the call at 2:41 p.m. and arrived at 2:46 p.m.

There is no immediate danger to the public.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation. There was serious damage to the tracks and it is unknown when it will reopen.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and U.S. Evironmental Protection Agency are part of the investigation.

CSX Transportation said the train that derailed was travelling to Waycross, GA.

CSX, which owns the tracks, released a statement on the incident.

"At approximately 2:42 p.m. today, a CSX train headed to Waycross, GA, derailed six railcars near Berry Road in Nashville. There were no injuries resulting from this incident and no hazmat cars are involved. Several of the cars have released organic material, including soybean oil and barley. CSX is working closely with local first responders to assess the situation and ensure the safety of the community and everyone on site."

Berry Road at Eighth Avenue/Franklin Pike has now reopened.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Reporter

A graduate of the University of Florida, Cameron joined News4 in December 2018.

Reporter

Brittany Weiner joined the News4 team as a reporter in July 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.