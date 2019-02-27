Five train cars left the track on Wednesday afternoon in Berry Hill, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
Two of the cars were breached. The cars were hauling vegetable oil. Fire officials said one of the cars has a minor breach and the other was a major breach.
The Nashville Fire Department got the call at 2:41 p.m. and arrived at 2:46 p.m.
There is no immediate danger to the public.
The cause of the derailment is under investigation. There was serious damage to the tracks and it is unknown when it will reopen.
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and U.S. Evironmental Protection Agency are part of the investigation.
CSX Transportation said the train that derailed was travelling to Waycross, GA.
CSX, which owns the tracks, released a statement on the incident.
"At approximately 2:42 p.m. today, a CSX train headed to Waycross, GA, derailed six railcars near Berry Road in Nashville. There were no injuries resulting from this incident and no hazmat cars are involved. Several of the cars have released organic material, including soybean oil and barley. CSX is working closely with local first responders to assess the situation and ensure the safety of the community and everyone on site."
Berry Road at Eighth Avenue/Franklin Pike has now reopened.
Here’s what we learned:- 2 cars spilled vegetable oil of the 5 that derailed - Scene has been deemed safe - Not sure on cause yet- Serious damage to train tracks and unclear when they will reopen- EPA, TDEC are on the way— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) February 27, 2019
BREAKING: five train cars off the tracks in Berry Hill. @WSMV has team coverage. pic.twitter.com/3SyAsjlbMR— Brittany Weiner (@brittweinerTV) February 27, 2019
We are responding along with @NashvilleEOC to this train derailment. 5 cars are off the track and organic material is leaking. No immediate danger to the public. pic.twitter.com/G8P3JxB5cY— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) February 27, 2019
The train tracks have significant damage. @NashvillePW is on the way to help with containment. pic.twitter.com/ShQl9OF6RB— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) February 27, 2019
