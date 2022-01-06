JACKSON, TN (WSMV) – A truck pulling a trailer jackknifed into the median outside Jackson, adding to the already difficult road conditions from the snow Thursday morning.
Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene and closed all westbound lanes on I-40 from Law Road to Hwy. 412 till around 11 a.m.
#4WarnTrafficAlert: A truck hauling a trailer wrecked into the median along I-40 near MM150 in Humphreys County.— Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) January 6, 2022
Looks like another driver is helping them out. No police on scene yet. pic.twitter.com/LmnQS9SIrZ
News 4 will update as more information is made available.
Troopers are currently on the scene of a crash that has the westbound lanes of I40 shut down at the 93.2 mile marker. Please use caution and seek an alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/NydWwi6HHb— THPJackson (@THPJackson) January 6, 2022
