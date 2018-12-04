MILLERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A trailer worth thousands of dollars was stolen from a business in Millersville last month.
The thief got away with a white dual axle enclosed trailer valued at over $20,000.
The theft happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 at Machinery Movers & Structural Specialist Inc. on Bethel Road.
According to police, the suspect was driving a white extended cab pickup truck.
Anyone with information about the theft or the suspect's vehicle is asked to call 615-859-2758.
