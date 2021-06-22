Trailer catches on fire on I-24 in Rutherford County

The trailer portion of a tractor-trailer caught on fire on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County on Tuesday morning, fire officials said.
The Rutherford County Fire Rescue, Christiana Fire Department, and the Highway Patrol were called to a trailer fire was reported near mile marker 93 just before 5:30 a.m.
However, fire officials said some quick thinking by the driver saved his truck because the driver unhooked the trailer to prevent it from catching fire. Crews arrived and extinguished the fire quickly.
The driver reported injuries to authorities.
Just before 530 am Tues, RCFR responded to a semi on fire at I-24 93MM westbound. Driver unhooked the trailer so it wouldn't catch fire. Crews arrived and extinguished the fire quickly. Driver uninjured. Christiana Fire Department and THP also responded. pic.twitter.com/7uzkqqvJWI— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) June 22, 2021
