Trailer catches on fire on I-24 in Rutherford County

The trailer portion of a tractor trailer caught on fire on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County on Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

 Rutherford County Fire Rescue

The trailer portion of a tractor-trailer caught on fire on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County on Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

The Rutherford County Fire Rescue, Christiana Fire Department, and the Highway Patrol were called to a trailer fire was reported near mile marker 93 just before 5:30 a.m.

However, fire officials said some quick thinking by the driver saved his truck because the driver unhooked the trailer to prevent it from catching fire. Crews arrived and extinguished the fire quickly.

The driver reported injuries to authorities.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.