MUG - Michael Cummins - 5/10/19

Michael Cummins has been charged with six counts of first degree murder, one count of criminal homicide, one count of attempted first degree murder and one count of theft over $10,000. (Photo: TBI/Sumner County Sheriff's Office)

SUMNER COUNTY (WSMV) - A trial date has been set for a man accused of killing more than half a dozen people in 2019 in Sumner County.

The trial for Michael Cummins is scheduled to take place April 20, 2022 at 9 a.m. in Sumner County Court.

In April of 2019, Cummins is accused of killing six people, including his parents David and Clara Cummins.

Cummins' grandmother was found around April 26, 2019 in a home on Charles Brown Road.

The charges against Cummins include eight counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, theft of a rifle, theft of a motor vehicle and pre-meditated murder.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.