SUMNER COUNTY (WSMV) - A trial date has been set for a man accused of killing more than half a dozen people in 2019 in Sumner County.
The trial for Michael Cummins is scheduled to take place April 20, 2022 at 9 a.m. in Sumner County Court.
In April of 2019, Cummins is accused of killing six people, including his parents David and Clara Cummins.
Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Michael Lee Cummins, who was indicted on Thursday in a 12-count indictment that includes first-degree murder of eight persons, the district attorney’s office announced.
Cummins' grandmother was found around April 26, 2019 in a home on Charles Brown Road.
The charges against Cummins include eight counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, theft of a rifle, theft of a motor vehicle and pre-meditated murder.
