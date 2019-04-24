NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Large events like the NFL Draft present massive opportunities for Nashville but could also present massive dangers for you family.
Events are always appealing to traffickers, according to End Slavery Tennessee, because it’s a money-making opportunity. Police said anywhere a large group of men gathers is an opportunity.
“Traffickers are savvy,” End Slavery Tennessee CEO Derri Smith said. “This is a money-making business and they use the tools at hand to find their victims.”
The tool in this case is Snapchat.
“It opens young people to all kinds of exploitation from bullying, to human trafficking,” Smith said.
According to End Slavery TN, social media accounts for about 70% of initial contact by traffickers.
Website Plenty of Fish tops the list for sites used to recruit and groom victims, followed by Snapchat, Tinder and Kik.
One feature makes victims particularly vulnerable on Snapchat: a location sharing map.
It’s accessible just by swiping down on your Snapchat camera, giving you access to dozens of your friends on the app.
That access means someone could track a user down to the intersection they’re standing.
“Young people today are used to sharing everything with their friends digitally,” Smith said. “They like to be able to let their friends know where they are and that's what that feature does. But it also lets predators know where they are.”
The app does have “friends only” setting, but Smith advises making sure your children have it turned completely off.
“A lot of times young people are not very savvy about the people they accept as friends and traffickers are not going to pose as a trafficker. They're going to pose as a cute 16-year-old boy who like everything they like, Smith said.
Smith also advises you keep tabs on the setting.
“Parents just have to be parents today,” she said.
How to turn location sharing off in Snapchat
- Click the profile icon in the upper left corner of the camera screen
- Click the cog wheel in the upper left-hand corner of the profile screen
- Scroll down to “see my location”
- Toggle “Ghost Mode” on
- Set it to “Until turned off”
