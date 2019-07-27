LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office arrested two men and seized firearms following a traffic stop on North Military Avenue this week.
According to investigators, Bo Brian Ramagos and Andre Paul McNeal were taken into custody.
Ramagos was charged with one count each of unlawful possession of a firearm, along with drug possession and paraphernalia.
McNeal was charged with theft of property, drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, violation of probation, and failure to appear.
The men were booked into the Lawrence County Jail and will appear soon before a judge.
