ALGOOD, TN (WSMV) – A traffic stop in the Walmart parking lot early Friday morning led to two arrests, including a woman wanted on outstanding warrants.
According to police, Officer Joe Harsh stopped the vehicle just after midnight at 589 West Main Street.
Based on suspected paraphernalia items in plain view, the officer asked the passenger, identified as Jiteshbhai Patel, to step out of the car.
Police found small baggies and needles after a consensual search of Patel’s person.
Cookeville Police Officer Jacob Byrd and his K9 partner, Edo, assisted in the traffic stop.
In an open-air search around the vehicle, Edo made a positive indication that there might be illegal substances in the car.
Officers found about .7 grams of a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine and more paraphernalia items, including a glass pipe and more baggies.
Patel reportedly told officers that the drugs and paraphernalia were his, as was the vehicle, so the driver was released from the scene.
Patel was taken to the Putnam County Justice Center.
A correction officer told police that another bag of crystalline substance was found on Patel’s person, about 3.6 grams.
Patel was charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of methamphetamine, public intoxication, and introduction to a penal institution.
A female passenger, identified as Constanza Vali, was found to have outstanding warrants in Putnam County and was also taken into custody.
