MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A 31-year-old man was arrested in Mt. Juliet Saturday morning after police found meth, drug paraphernalia, and two guns in his car.
Police say Johnnie Davis, from Christiana, was pulled over by police due to a registration plate violation.
That is when police discovered the illegal content in the car. Davis was also driving on a revoked license.
Police say the meth was bagged for resale.
