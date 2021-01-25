NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested two truck drivers after discovering 383 pounds of marijuana and 40 pounds of cocaine in a crate not listed on the shipping manifest in their trailer.
On January 15, 2021, THP's Interdiction Plus Unit stopped a semi-truck for a traffic violation on Interstate 40 at mile marker 101 in Henderson County. As the Trooper was inspecting the vehicle, he realized there were indications of criminal activity and called for assistance.
When other Troopers arrived, they noticed irregularities in the driver's shipping manifest which lead them to search the trailer. Inside they found pallet that was not on the original shipping list. The pallet was wrapped with cellophane.
Inside the pallet, Troopers found twelve boxes containing 383 pounds of marijuana and 40 pounds of cocaine.
The driver, David A. Seville, age 25, from Brooklyn, New York and the co-driver Michael J. Blake, age 57, from Jamaica, New York were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. A similar complaint was filed for both suspects for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
