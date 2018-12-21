NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Headaches on the busiest travel day of the week, part of Nashville International Airport was shut down on Friday night leaving many travelers fuming.
According to an airport spokesperson, mutual aid from Metro Police was requested in order to get a shouting man down from on top of the parking garage across from the departure terminal. The garage had to be blocked off, forcing some travelers to find another place to park.
Flights in and out of BNA were not affected. This incident, along with the high volume of passengers created backups all the way onto Interstate 40. One of our News4 reporters spoke with several ticked off passengers complaining about the long wait lines.
News4 spoke with airport officials just before 10 p.m. who confirmed the shouting man was still on the parking structure. We reached out to Metro Police to find out about the investigation, but so far have not received any details into their involvement.
