NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Locals know the frustration of Nashville traffic jams, but it’s gotten so bad that a national law firm has citied it as the sole reason they’re leaving downtown.
Gordon & Rees has only been in Nashville for a year, but attorneys there say the traffic and parking issues downtown have gotten so bad, they are moving their office to Williamson County. Since August of last year, the law firm was located in the 222 Building, mainly occupied by Bank of America, on 2nd Avenue right in the heart of downtown. However, frustration from clients became overwhelming by the amount of time spent in their cars getting to and from the Nashville office.
“I love Nashville, I really enjoy being downtown, I just didn’t enjoy having to get to work downtown and leaving because there’s so much fun going on down there,” says Heather Gwinn Pabon, managing partner at Gordon & Rees. “But when you’re done for the day and you want to get home to your family, the fun down there in not necessarily where you want to be spending your time.”
Their Nashville office had a parking garage that offered validated parking for clients, but with so many people and tourists in downtown, it was difficult to get in and out of the garage easily.
Big events in the city also put a strain on businesses downtown. Pabon said their firm had to close for three days at a time twice this year due to road closures from the NFL Draft in April and CMA Fest in June.
This week, Gordon & Rees made the move to the new Mallory Green office building on Mallory Lane in Franklin. Many of the attorneys and clients are already located in Williamson County so the move offered more of a work-life balance for everyone.
Gordon & Rees has four local attorneys and hopes their move to Williamson County will help them recruit two more by this fall.
