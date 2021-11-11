NASHVILLE (WSMV) - According to a study done by QuoteWizard Car Insurance, Tennessee roads are becoming more dangerous.
QuoteWizard’s team of analysts found that traffic fatalities have jumped 30% in the first half of 2021.
Their findings also showed that fatal crashes in Tennessee have increased 30% since 2020 and 28% since 2019.
Mississippi leads all states in the study with the highest percent change in traffic fatalities in 2020 with a 56% change. Vermont had the highest percent change in 2019 with 155%.
Across the entire state of Tennessee, 156 more people have died in 2021 than in 2020.
According to QuoteWizard’s study, the number of traffic fatalities across the country is tightly linked to the pandemic.
Once the coronavirus lockdown began in March 2020, the number of speeding-related crashes increased. States in the northeast and south dealt with the biggest increases in speeding-related deaths.
For more on this study, visit Most Dangerous Roads During COVID-19 | QuoteWizard.
