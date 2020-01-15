NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A deadly crash on I-24 West in South Nashville shut down westbound lanes for about three hours Wednesday morning.
Police tell us officers responded to a single car that collided with the guard rail at mile marker 53 near the Murfreesboro Road exit. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m.
Officials have not yet said if there was more than one person in the vehicle at the time of the incident.
All traffic was being diverted onto Briley Parkway from I-24 West. The wreck was cleared just before 5:30 a.m., according to the TDOT map.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
