NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Interstate 40 westbound is down to two lanes due to an overturned vehicle off the shoulder.
The crash occurred around 4:20 p.m. at mile marker 222.4 at the Wilson County Line.
As of right now, there is no information regarding what caused the crash or if there were any reported injuries.
News4 will update this story as information is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.