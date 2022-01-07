NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Drivers were stand still in Lebanon on Friday afternoon after there was slow going on Interstate 40 at least three different locations.
Tennessee Highway Patrol reported they were not made aware of any crashes, but the interstate was "hazardous and moving slow."
Traffic plagued the I-40 roadway following the record-breaking snowstorm on Thursday. The entire interstate was stopped for more than one hour.
There are currently no injuries reported.
This is an ongoing investigation and we will update you with the latest information as we receive it.
