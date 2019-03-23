A four-year project designed to stop drivers from speeding is finally finished.
A permanent traffic circle was installed at 15th Avenue South and Elmwood in the Belmont-Hillsboro area.
Neighbors said speeding has been a long-time problem in the area.
The community worked the Metro and found the traffic circle decreases speed by an average of 10 miles per hour.
Joe Woolley, who helped lead the project, said four-way stops created a speeding and traffic problem in the area.
The traffic circles will now force drivers to slow down.
“This has been a long-time problem fo cars speeding through intersections over here and this came up as a solution instead of putting in four-way stops everywhere,” said Woolley. “This allows traffic to keep moving but slows it down in the middle of a long run of a street.”
The project took two years to plan.
The neighborhood used a temporary traffic circle, then installed the permanent one.
