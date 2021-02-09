NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For weeks we've been telling you about Metro’s Traffic Calming program — your chance to report traffic problems where you live.
I went to see the results of the program in a southeast Nashville neighborhood where residents asked the city to make changes.
“It was in May of 2018, we had been here for just about two years, my neighbors across the street had their mailbox knocked over, two doors down, same thing, and there was an accident at the end of the street that knocked everyone’s power out for about 24 hours.”
That's when Madeleine Donovan decided to take her concerns to the city.
“Being that we’re a neighborhood full of children and dogs, I felt something needed to start,” she said. “A conversation needed to begin.”
Madeleine and her son went door to door, asking neighbors to sign a petition for safer streets. After getting denied by Metro the first time, she got the whole neighborhood involved.
“Giving up was never an option,” she said.
Within two months, she got word that her neighborhood passed the test and would receive a grant. A month later, work began.
Derek Hagerty and others from Metro Nashville Public Works came to her neighborhood to find out how to fix the problem.
“My biggest piece of advice is to trust the experts. Trust the people that study crash data and study. Listen to them when they say this is what would work for this issue,” Donovan said.
So, did it work?
“I cannot tell you Lindsey. It is a such a huge difference,” Donovan said. “We went with speed cushions placed very strategically to slow people down from coming down a hill.”
To learn more about Nashville’s Traffic Calming Program click here.
