If speeding, safety or congestion is a problem on your road Metro Public Works wants to hear from you.
Right now Public Works is accepting applications for its Traffic Calming Program.
“It’s a very popular program,” Jeff Hammond with Public Works said. “In calendar year 2018 we had about 300 requests in some form for traffic calming.”
Anyone can submit an application letting Public Works know about the problems in their neighborhood, and Public Works will investigate.
Hammond says they’re currently building three traffic circles in Bellevue near Harpeth Parkway East and McPherson Drive following and application request.
“That request came in from some residents there in Bellevue, with just the type of situation we were talking about, higher speeds, higher volumes,” Hammond said. “It's also a neighborhood where there are a couple of parks very close by, so they have a significant amount of bicycle traffic."
Public works says they’ve received about 40 traffic calming requests so far.
The application process runs until January 22nd.
If you’d like to submit an application visit Public Works website.
