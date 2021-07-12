Traffic calming application period in Nashville now open

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro is helping you put an end to unsafe driving in your neighborhoods.
Metro Public Works is now accepting applications for its next round of traffic calming projects. The program is designed to identify, prioritize, and help mitigate the undesirable effects of traffic in residential neighborhoods.
The most common goals for traffic calming projects are lower traffic speeds and making streets safer for non-drivers.
If you're interested in traffic calming in your neighborhood, you have until Friday, July 30, to apply. For a link to the application form, click here or learn more about the program itself, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.