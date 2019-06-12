MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Traffic is already starting to buildup on Interstate 24 as fans make their way to Manchester for Bonnaroo.
Many businesses rolled out welcome mats for Bonnaroo fans. Fans get to Bonnaroo in different modes of transportation, whether it be driving, hitching a ride or even walking. The festival itself covers 750 acres and accommodates 80,000 fans.
A new Bonnaroo digital arch (or entryway) was also erected, replacing the original arch which was torn down due to structural problems.
Ticket sales have improved this year because of the new rock and hip hop acts coming to the festival, such as Cardi B and Post Malone.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic. The festival officially begins on Thursday and runs through Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.