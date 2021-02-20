FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Trader Joe's could be adding another location to Middle Tennessee.
City officials in Franklin will review a proposal to bring the popular grocery store chain to the Cool Springs area on Tuesday.
The store would be located at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard near the TJ Maxx and Bed Bath and Beyond, at the site of the former Stein Mart.
This would be the third Trader Joe's store in the Nashville area, with one in the White Bridge area and the other in Green Hills.
