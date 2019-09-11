NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) -- Trader Joe's is adding a second location in Nashville. The new store will be off of White Bridge Road where a Fresh Market was slated to be a few years ago.
While many locals are excited to get a second location, it’s going to add a lot more traffic to an already busy area. The parking lot at Lion Head's Village shopping center is packed on any given day, but soon, the traffic will increase significantly once Trader Joe’s opens.
Like any growth in Nashville, new stores means more people. And that means more traffic and less parking. Most shop owners say they are excited for more foot traffic the grocery store will bring to their small business. "It’s a tremendous asset for our business," says Robbie Cook, one of the owners of Hester & Cook, a nearby business. "We came here two years ago in anticipation of Fresh Market coming in, so we are overjoyed and thrilled."
But one thing that will be a challenge: the parking. "I think that the parking is going to be a change for everyone, but if you look at Green Hills, that little footprint, they’re able to make it work so I don’t anticipate it being that bad," says Cook.
Others aren’t so sure. While there will be more potential customers, some say the traffic headache will be a new learning curve. "White bridge is already heavy volume so it’s just going to increase it exponentially," says Maxwell Sebastian, an employee at Picture Frame Warehouse, located right next door to the new Traders Joe's location.
Traders Joe’s is now accepting applications for their White Bridge store. It is expected to open this fall.
