NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It started back in 2006 and has grown into a huge event and thankfully, it's happening again this year.
It's the 15th annual Tracy Lawrence's Mission:Possible Turkey Fry!
The event has raised over $600,000 for Nashville Rescue Mission and has fried over 6,400 turkeys to provide more than 90,000 meals to the homeless and hungry of Middle Tennessee.
Just last year, the turkey fry produced a total of 500 turkeys that fed 6,000 people.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is out at Nashville Rescue Mission to learn more about how important this event is in our community.
Due to the pandemic, the annual concert after the event will now be held as a free live stream from Nashville's Wildhorse Saloon. Tracy Lawrence and special guests will be performing at 7 p.m. tonight.
To watch the free concert, click here.
