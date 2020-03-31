Even those who deliver the biggest news of the day can find their lives impacted by that news. That's exactly what's happening to the family of a News4 colleague, a face and name you know well.
"So, my dad is a corporate trial lawyer, international," said anchor Tracy Kornet. "He's just been a very vibrant fighter for others and defender for others."
Tracy was at home early Tuesday afternoon, giving a call to her dad and stepmother, Jim and Colleen Wing. The two are a Florida couple. This was far from a routine call to family.
Jim and Colleen are on board Holland America's cruise ship Zaandam where 179 people are reported to have flu-like symptoms and four have died. Tracy's father is feeling sick.
"He had such bad, obvious symptoms that they did not want to spend a COVID-19 test on him," said Tracy.
Jim, Colleen, and the other passengers have been in isolation in their rooms.
The Florida governor has spoken against letting the Zaandam disembark in the state, saying he believes this may take too many of Florida's hospital resources.
Tracy's call went through to the ship. Colleen answered.
"Realistically, I think we're going to be quarantined on this ship for at least another two weeks," said Colleen.
"How is dad today?" Tracy asked.
"No coughing, no chills, no tremors. It's slow. It's a slow process."
"What touches me, and what's effected me that I can't stay quiet anymore, is picturing my dad in this bed struggling for breath and picturing my stepmom, who's being a really loving wife who won't leave him, there watching him suffer," said Tracy.
Tracy wishes there was a way to have a car waiting so Colleen could get Jim off the boat and drive him back to their Florida home to get well.
"I do believe there's a solution," she said. "It's there. We just need to open our eyes and figure it out."
