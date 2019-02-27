NBC's Willie Geist makes many a mom swoon.
He's smart. Funny. Smooth as silk on the air.
But hands off, ladies. The host of Sunday Today and Morning Joe co-host, met his wife Christina in 6th grade. They graduated from Vanderbilt together in 1997, and in 2012 returned to campus when Willie was inducted into the Student Media Hall of Fame.
Last weekend I paid a visit to the New Jersey native and life-long Knicks fan on the Today show set in New York.
My son Luke, also a Vanderbilt alum, plays for the Knicks, so Geist and I talked basketball, news, his love of Nashville and why being nice matters -- something Geist gets to celebrate on Sunday Today.
"On Sunday we get to take a breather, reflect on the week a little bit. We do news, politics at the top of the show. But we do some uplift, and shine a light on the good going on in our country," Geist said.
Good is an important word to Geist.
"I think there's this misconception not just in TV but in life, that you have to be tough and mean to get ahead," he said. "I reject that totally, because you can still be good to people, treat them the right way, and still be competitive."
I asked him about his ability to sit at the same table with often contentious guests with different viewpoints, and be able to leave that table with a smile on his face.
"I always think of myself on that show as being the viewer," Geist answered. "What does the viewer want to know? What's the question the viewer want to ask?
"I think there is a level of snark that comes out in political coverage, particularly in the last few years, that I try to stay away from for the most part. Just present the facts, ask good questions, and you'll get good information."
I also asked where his confidence comes from to perform so naturally on a national stage.
"Preparation. Total preparation," Geist explained. "And in the format we have, where I get to sit for 45 minutes or an hour, everybody loosens up. Maybe first 5-10 minutes is that 'getting to know you' stage. But if I got another 30 minutes, they trusted me, they see i'm prepared, and that's when the interview gets good.
That format is thanks to Willie's new Sunday Sit-Down podcast, a place where juicy backstories can finally land in TV's 10-second soundbite landscape.
"The guests like that in an interesting way," Geist said. "Because it allows them to tell the fullness of their story, and they can't be taken out of context. They really get their story out in a different way."
Different may be what's most refreshing about Willie Geist -- a man who treasures both family and career, in one special city that helped cement both.
