RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The right lane of Interstate 24 eastbound at Mile Marker 92 in Rutherford County is closed after a semi spilled metal pipes on the road.
The incident is right near Exit 89 and drivers are encouraged to take Manchester Highway instead to avoid the closure. Rutherford County Fire Rescue says the driver of the semi is safely out of the vehicle and is being treated at the scene.
Update on I-24 closure near 94mm-at 9:40 am the Interstate has one lane open. The driver is safely out of the vehicle being treated on scene. Due to leak of diesel and oil, expect delays for some time due to clean up, and removal of spilled pipes. #RutherfordCountyTN pic.twitter.com/fn2O0o0cct— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) October 10, 2019
The wreck is not expected to be fully cleared until 11:30 a.m.
