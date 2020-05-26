NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Crews are working to clear a tractor trailer crash that's blocking one lane on I-65 southbound in Davidson County Tuesday.
TDOT says the crash happened around 8:40 a.m. at Exit 86: Pickup I-24 RT on I-65 southbound near Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.
Half of the tractor trailer appears to have fallen down an embankment on the interstate. A tow truck is working to clear it.
TDOT says the crash is estimated to be reopened by 10:40 a.m. Southbound traffic is affected with right lane blocked. Northbound traffic is affected with no delays.
