Tractor trailer crash
Courtesy TDOT
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Crews are working to clear a tractor trailer crash that's blocking one lane on I-65 southbound in Davidson County Tuesday. 
 
TDOT says the crash happened around 8:40 a.m. at Exit 86: Pickup I-24 RT on I-65 southbound near Rosa L. Parks Boulevard. 
 
Half of the tractor trailer appears to have fallen down an embankment on the interstate. A tow truck is working to clear it. 
 
TDOT says the crash is estimated to be reopened by 10:40 a.m. Southbound traffic is affected with right lane blocked. Northbound traffic is affected with no delays.

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Content Producer

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer.

