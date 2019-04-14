LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A tractor-trailer hauling car parts has overturned on I-40 West near Hartman Drive.
The tractor-trailer overturned off the right shoulder of the interstate.
Wilson County Emergency Management said to expected prolonged recovery and intermittent lane closures in the area.
The wreck is expected to be cleared by 10 a.m.
Tractor trailer overturned off right shoulder @TNinterstate40 westbound at mile-marker 236 (Hartmann Drive). Truck was hauling car parts. Expect prolonged recovery & intermittent lane closures. Move Over & Slow Down for personnel working to clear this crash! Est clearance 10am pic.twitter.com/sk9GHYkc9y— Wilson County EMA (@wilsonema) April 14, 2019
