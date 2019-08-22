ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A tractor-trailer overturned onto a car on Betts Road near Edgar Dillard Road early Thursday morning.
According to our news partners at Smokey Barn News, there were miraculously no life-threatening injuries reported in the crash.
Investigators are expected to be on scene for several hours and are advising those traveling through to expect delays.
