WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt Lifeflight was on the scene of a wreck on I-40 westbound in Wilson County.
The wreck occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Friday when a tractor trailer overturned near mile marker 245 east of Lebanon. The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle.
The Linwood Road overpass was closed so it could be used as a helicopter landing zone. The road has since reopened.
News4 is working to learn more about the driver's condition.
The westbound lanes of traffic were down to one lane while crews cleared the scene. The scene has since cleared.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
