Rutherford County Tractor Trailer Accident
Courtesy: Rutherford County Fire Rescue

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A tractor trailer accident that punctured its gas tank has the left two lanes blocked on Interstate 24 East at mile marker 73, just before the exit to Interstate 840.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue says the accident happened around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. A tractor trailer hit a ladder in the roadway, which punctured the fuel tank. The tractor trailer is in the media and is leaking diesel fuel, which  crews are working to contain. 

The high-occupancy vehicle lane is also closed. 

Expect possible long delays while crews work to clear the accident. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.