RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A tractor trailer accident that punctured its gas tank has the left two lanes blocked on Interstate 24 East at mile marker 73, just before the exit to Interstate 840.
Rutherford County Fire Rescue says the accident happened around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. A tractor trailer hit a ladder in the roadway, which punctured the fuel tank. The tractor trailer is in the media and is leaking diesel fuel, which crews are working to contain.
The high-occupancy vehicle lane is also closed.
Expect possible long delays while crews work to clear the accident.
